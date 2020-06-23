Black professionals miss out on recent job gains

Health care jobs can be dangerous in the midst of a pandemic, and some of those workers might have chosen to protect their safety by switching jobs or staying home, said Elise Gould, a senior economist at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute and coauthor of a study on Black workers in the pandemic.

"If somebody feels like they're in harm's way, you could imagine someone leaving the job market over that," Gould said. Also, the sudden explosion of unemployment in the pandemic can itself lead to more discrimination against minorities.

"We have so many workers on the sidelines that employers may use additional discretion in terms of hiring, and you may start to see that discretion affect hiring of Black and Hispanic workers," Gould said. "A tight market is a benefit for Black workers and young workers because they don't have that discretion."

Gould's point was echoed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in congressional testimony last week, when he said "a tight job market is probably the best single thing" the government can do to help minority workers.

Tight labor markets help, but even under those conditions Black people face twice the unemployment levels that whites do, said Perry, the Brookings fellow.