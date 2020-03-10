Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary, saving one goat (and one chicken) at a time

“I was happy to help. I think Justin and Kristin are really committed to the welfare of the animals they rescue. They have a sense of humility and openness. They’re good at taking advice,” said Blum.

Blum, who also cares for different types of animals on a single plot of land, said the Starkeys learned to establish separate, distinct areas for each species. They also learned not to adopt too many animals too soon.

“You have to know when to say enough. We (Goatlandia) focus on adopting out as much as rescue,” said Blum.

Dr. Claudia Sonder, veterinarian at Napa Valley Equine in Napa, helps provide some of the preventative care for the Starkeys’ goats.

“The Starkeys have learned how to handle infections, quarantine animals as they come into the sanctuary, and pay attention to the social systems that develop between goats. Animals can stress when they are in an unstable social situation,” Sonder said.

Tara Divingnzzo, general manager of MOD Pizza in Napa, said the Starkeys have become skilled at organizing “dine and donate” nights.