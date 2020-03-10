Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary, saving one goat (and one chicken) at a time

Before 2018, Justin and Kristin Starkey didn’t know if they even liked goats. “We were scared of them,” Kristin Starkey laughed.
Today, they’re the proud co-founders of Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary, a thriving goat and chicken rescue nonprofit in Napa.
The Starkeys live on the one-acre farm, which makes it easier to care for the sanctuary’s 27 goats and 27 chickens.
In the coming year, they’re considering adopting potbelly pigs and ducks. They’re also interested in opening a second site on four acres in Vacaville. The couple are currently in talks with Pastor Shawn Hendrix of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church in American Canyon.
“We’d like to care for animals that could eventually be adopted at the Solano County location. We’ve adopted some goats out. Most of the animals we have on the farm will stay with us. They have serious injuries or medical conditions, such as needing a goat-adapted wheelchair or prosthetic limbs,” said Kristin Starkey.
Justin Starkey said most of Bleating Hearts’ animal residents were raised as meat goats or laying hens. Some have injuries from inadequate medical care. Others were hurt by industry practices like beak clipping.
“Clipping the front end of a beak prevents a chicken from being able to clean itself and (causes) difficulty with eating. Here we provide a safe place for rescue, older, and retired goats and chickens to live out their lives,” said Justin Starkey.
It started with Cupcake and Sassy
The Starkeys encountered their first adoptees, Cupcake and Sassy, in November 2018. The two Boer goats had been abandoned in their rural neighborhood. The friendly, playful goats kept coming around to visit.
“We were clearing up blackberry bushes in our yard and they helped with that. We waited four months to make sure they didn’t have an owner. In the meantime, we completely fell in love with them,” said Kristin Starkey.
Later, the Starkeys began taking in other goats, welcoming a total of 15 in their first year.
In August 2019, the couple filed to become a 501 c (3) nonprofit. That month, the Starkeys also started adopting chickens. Their new residents included roosters, which are not allowed within Napa city limits, former show animals raised by FFA groups, and retired layer hens from poultry farms.
“Now we have all types of both animals. The majority of the goats are Boers. We also have Oberhasli, Nigerian Dwarf, Pygmy, Alpine, and mixed-breed goats. We have a lot of different types of chickens, from Rhode Island Red and Easter Egger to Belgian D’Uccle, Australorp, Bantam, and Brahma,” said Kristin Starkey.
Caring for the animals is Kristin’s full-time job. Kristin also creates and posts photos, videos, and content on Bleating Hearts’ website and Facebook and Instagram accounts. The social media content helps generate donations.
Justin Starkey works as a records clerk for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Justin said he and Kristin get up at 5:45 a.m. to start feeding the animals.
Justin leaves at 6:30 a.m., returning in the early evening to help Kristin round up the goats. The couple then feed, clean, and care for the animals until dinner at 9:30 p.m.
Kristin Starkey said founding Bleating Hearts has taught her “there is so much love farmed animals have to give.”
“The goats all respond to their names and are extremely friendly. I think of a goat as a mix of a dog and a cat, with horns,” said Justin Starkey.
Kristin Starkey said getting close to the animals led to her and Justin becoming vegan. She said the couple has also become more resilient.
“Having goats is like having children. You definitely need to be all in. There’s no sick days,” said Kristin Starkey.
Succeeding as a nonprofit
Kristin Starkey said the farm’s nonprofit designation facilitates the receipt of food donations, financial donations, and routine veterinary care from UC Davis’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
The Starkeys started asking how to form a nonprofit in April 2019. Deborah Blum, founder of Goatlandia Animal Sanctuary in Santa Rosa, was one of their mentors.
“I was happy to help. I think Justin and Kristin are really committed to the welfare of the animals they rescue. They have a sense of humility and openness. They’re good at taking advice,” said Blum.
Blum, who also cares for different types of animals on a single plot of land, said the Starkeys learned to establish separate, distinct areas for each species. They also learned not to adopt too many animals too soon.
“You have to know when to say enough. We (Goatlandia) focus on adopting out as much as rescue,” said Blum.
Dr. Claudia Sonder, veterinarian at Napa Valley Equine in Napa, helps provide some of the preventative care for the Starkeys’ goats.
“The Starkeys have learned how to handle infections, quarantine animals as they come into the sanctuary, and pay attention to the social systems that develop between goats. Animals can stress when they are in an unstable social situation,” Sonder said.
Tara Divingnzzo, general manager of MOD Pizza in Napa, said the Starkeys have become skilled at organizing “dine and donate” nights.
“They do a ‘dine and donate’ event at MOD Pizza on the 17th of every month. It goes well with our business because a lot of vegans come. We offer the options of a gluten-free crust and a dairy-free cheese,” said Divingnzzo.
Divingzzo said Bleating Hearts’ events are friendly and welcoming.
“Kristin and Justin show up and have a table. They give out Bleating Hearts stickers and share photos and videos of the animals,” said Divingnzzo.
Kristin Starkey said Bleating Hearts also held a fundraiser in December 2019 with Heritage Eats in Napa and wants to partner with them again. She would like to work with them on vegan options.
Justin Starkey said the work that he and Kristin put into developing new strategies reminds him of how the couple came up with the organization’s name.
“We were just playing around with a few names. I said, “When goats make noise, it’s called a bleat. What about Bleating Hearts?’” said Justin Starkey.
Kristin said the Starkeys turned to social media to let their audience choose.
“Bleating Hearts got a lot of votes because it’s funny and a good fit. We’re bleeding our hearts and souls into what we do,” said Justin Starkey.
Kristin Starkey said in the future, the couple hopes to apply for grants and partner with additional local nonprofits.
“This past winter, we worked with Whiskers, Tails, and Ferals, a Napa nonprofit that helps foster and arrange adoptions for dogs and cats. They helped collect Christmas tree trimmings, which were a real treat for our goats. We’d love to do that again,” said Kristin Starkey.
Justin Starkey said Bleating Hearts is not open to the public for tours because of its zoning. The organization welcomes donations and volunteers.
“I’m beyond thankful that we get to do this. Cupcake and Sassy brought a lot of joy into our lives,” said Justin Starkey.
Learn more about Bleating Hearts Farm & Sanctuary in Napa at bleatingheartsfarm.org.
