Bombshell Vintage: A new Napa store that hits the target

”Be bold. Be beautiful. Be a bombshell.”

Such is the motto Jennifer Smith posted on social media to announce the debut of her second retail store in downtown Napa.

Called Bombshell Vintage, the business opened on July 1 at 933 Coombs St., almost across the street from the Small World restaurant.

This Napa Valley entrepreneur explained that to her, “bombshell” means many things.

“It’s a style — classy with a vintage sexy feel,” but also an attitude, according to Smith. “It’s about embracing your vintage style with confidence, no matter what era, and about feeling confident and beautiful while enjoying the beauty from the past,” she wrote.

This Napan is a big fan of anything vintage, she said. Her other Napa retail business is Antiques on Second. Located at 1370 Second St., it’s a collective with dozens of vendors selling items from every era.

“I’ve always loved vintage clothing,” said Smith, but she really got into vintage starting in around eighth or ninth grade.

“Back when I was a teenager in Santa Rosa I shopped at Haute Couture,” one of Sonoma County’s most well-known and established vintage clothing stores. “My dress from my ninth grade dance” was from Haute Couture, she recalled.

She usually wears at least one vintage item every day, “even if it’s just a piece of vintage jewelry.”

Having been a downtown merchant for many years, Smith also knew Thea Witsil, who had a popular vintage clothing store called Wildcat. Wistil has since moved to Fresno and closed her Napa Wildcat storefront.

“When Thea was getting ready to move we talked about me buying her business,” said Smith. “I knew the expansion of Antiques on Second was coming, so I turned it down. Ever since then I’ve kind of been kicking myself.”

She was referring to this past March, when Antiques on Second took over a second storefront next door.

Smith said that ever since Wildcat closed, “Napa’s been missing” a dedicated vintage clothing business.

And then, Smith saw a “for lease” notice posted at 933 Coombs St., which just happens to be next to the former Wildcat space, now Fat Tire Bike Rentals.

To Smith it was a sign. “OK, let’s go,” was her response.

After a very fast refresh that included adding pink and white paint, an Instagram “flower wall,” curtained dressing rooms, an elaborate pink couch, a golden display case/counter and much more, Bombshell Vintage opened for business.

Why open a second store, since she already had Antiques on Second?

“I really wanted a separate entity,” Smith said. “I have clothes at Antiques on Second but it’s all intermingled, and at the time of the expansion I wasn’t really focused on the clothing, I was more about adding more vendors and giving current vendors more space.”

For Bombshell Vintage, “I wanted it to have a certain feel and look and be its own thing.”

The first words used to Smith describe that feel and look were “girly and pink” — inspired by Hollywood’s regency style, which was popular during the “Golden Age” of the 1930s.

Bombshell Vintage Bombshell Vintage 933 Coombs St., Napa bombshellvintage.co Bombshellvintagenapa@gmail.com Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I just wanted it to feel you’re shopping in a glamorous vintage boutique,” she said.

“It was really fun to put together; we did it in a really short amount of time, but I’m really happy with how it turned out,” said Smith.

As a mom of five, including three children under 18, this business owner is a very busy person. “It is definitely a full plate but I have an amazing team of people. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them,” she said.

One common question Smith gets is where she gets her vintage clothing from.

The answer: “So many places,” she said. “People often contact me and want to sell me stuff. So that’s one of my favorite ways because it comes right to me. Otherwise, we do a lot of estate sales; we go to garage sales. Sometimes friends will contact us,” or find her by word of mouth.

Bombshell Vintage shoppers will find that about 95% of the store stock is vintage with about 5% vintage “inspired,” explained Smith.

“We have anything from the 1920s to the 1990s,” including clothing, shoes, belts, handbags, jewelry, and new and vintage lingerie.

Prices start at a few dollars and can top $200 or more for some items.

Vintage dresses run anywhere from $38 to $150. Vintage T-shirts, which are very popular, can cost from $38 to more than $100.

Smith said so far her customers have been looking for a variety of vintage wear.

“Sometimes people are looking for something for a party,” or just shopping. “We’ve had a lot of clientele that are into the '90s stuff. And the '70s stuff is also pretty popular.”