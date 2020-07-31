Bouchaine Vineyards buys Carneros olive oil property

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bouchaine Vineyards proprietor, and president, Tatiana Copeland, has purchased the 43-acre property located at 2686 Las Amigas Road, just one short mile from Bouchaine Vineyards, the winery she owns with her husband, Gerret Copeland, said a news release.

The sale, for $4,795,000, closed on May 12.

The property boasts a 20-acre organic olive grove, consisting of 3,000 olive trees, the release said.

As a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic issues, the entire real estate transaction was proposed and completed “virtually” -- through shared photos, email, and by phone.

“I bought the property without ever seeing it," said Tatiana Copeland.

"We learned that the property was for sale because we offer Talcott olive oil at Bouchaine’s tasting room. I immediately googled the property and totally fell in love with it. Not only is it a phenomenal place in which to entertain, but it also comes with Napa’s largest olive grove," she said.

"What attracted me to this property are the magical views and the soaring beams of the house. It has an incredible barn, ideal for entertaining, and an intriguing three-story water tower building. The water tower has no water, but was renovated to accommodate a charming guest room.”