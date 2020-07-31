Bouchaine Vineyards buys Carneros olive oil property

Bouchaine Vineyards proprietor, and president, Tatiana Copeland, has purchased the 43-acre property located at 2686 Las Amigas Road, just one short mile from Bouchaine Vineyards, the winery she owns with her husband, Gerret Copeland, said a news release.
The sale, for $4,795,000, closed on May 12.
The property boasts a 20-acre organic olive grove, consisting of 3,000 olive trees, the release said.
As a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic issues, the entire real estate transaction was proposed and completed “virtually” -- through shared photos, email, and by phone.
“I bought the property without ever seeing it," said Tatiana Copeland.
"We learned that the property was for sale because we offer Talcott olive oil at Bouchaine’s tasting room. I immediately googled the property and totally fell in love with it. Not only is it a phenomenal place in which to entertain, but it also comes with Napa’s largest olive grove," she said.
"What attracted me to this property are the magical views and the soaring beams of the house. It has an incredible barn, ideal for entertaining, and an intriguing three-story water tower building. The water tower has no water, but was renovated to accommodate a charming guest room.”
“The property was previously owned by Dr. James Talcott and Patricia Dykema”, said the new owner.
“We plan to continue using the name Talcott Olive Oil on some special bottles as a tribute to Dr. Talcott’s love and care of these extraordinary trees. We anticipate bottling the oil according to varietal, including the always popular Frantoio, and offer them for sale in Bouchaine’s new Hospitality Center. The balance of the property, some 23 acres blanketed in golden meadowlands, will remain as is, not only for its natural beauty, but to reinforce our commitment to sustainability.”
Bouchaine Vineyards is located at 1075 Buchli Station Road in Napa.
Info: bouchaine.com, 707-252-9065.
