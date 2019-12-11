In my previous two articles, we’ve discussed some different facets of purchasing insurance.
You can choose between the big guys of the insurance world who you see on television commercials, your local independent brokers who have access to multiple agencies, or captive agents who work for specific agencies.
By now, you have a pretty good idea of how the three work, and which might best suit your needs. Today, I am going to give you some reasons why choosing someone from your community can make a difference when it comes to the quality of the service you can expect to receive.
Have you ever noticed how it feels when the barista at your favorite coffee shop begins to recognize your face and greets you by name as she asks if you want your regular cup of Joe with extra cream, no sugar? She may even ask how your kid’s broken collarbone is faring.
There’s something about having a face-to-face, or even a voice-to-voice connection with someone familiar who understands your needs, lives in your community, and has children who attend your own kids’ school.
In this digital age, it has become the norm to shop online for everything from toilet paper, to medications, and everything in-between. That’s not always bad, but there is something lost with the lack of personal connection. With something as important as the insurance you purchase to keep your family, business, and employees safe from financial difficulty, having a personal connection with a real person can be a very good thing.
A good agent or broker understands your needs and takes a personal interest in your life. They will recognize you when they bump into you at the grocery store.
They might check in with you if they hear you were involved in an accident. They will congratulate your kid on a good play when they end up at the same sports event as you.
This personal interest they have in you, your family, and your business can be crucial when it comes to customizing policies to fit your specific needs. That personal connection is what makes the best difference between the big entities and the local professionals.
I hope you will consider the personal connections in your life as you go through this last month of the year.
It can be a crazy and impersonal month for many people, but it doesn’t have to be that way. You can be that smiling face, you can greet that familiar check-out person, you can give your grandma a call just to ask her how her day is going.
And if you need someone local who will take a personal interest in your insurance needs, please give me a call. I am more than happy to work with you to find the right coverage for your individual lifestyle.