We know life is unpredictable. That’s why we buy insurance anyway, right? Here are a few stories of especially unpredictable situations and how they were resolved. Names are changed for privacy, but the situations are based on true events.
Bill left for his daily visit to see his aging mother. Her health had been failing, so Bill tried to check in on her often.
As he turned onto a residential street, everything suddenly went black. That was the last thing he remembered until he woke up and realized he had run into a new Cadillac parked near a driveway.
Groggily, he took off, picking up momentum and passing out again as he smashed into a house, coming to a stop in someone’s living room.
Thankfully, Bill survived a series of strokes and was able to recover. His accident was deemed an Act of God because his strokes were completely out of Bill’s control. Therefore he was not held liable for the damages he caused.
The only thing Bill’s auto insurance covered was the damage to his own car and his medical costs.
Matilda was so proud of her latest purchase! She had researched for months before biting the bullet and buying her first car.
She parked it in her driveway underneath an ancient oak to keep it shaded from the hot, summer sun. That afternoon a storm began to brew. Matilda glanced out her front window and panicked as she saw a dark sky, flashes of lightning, and high winds.
Racing out the door in an attempt to move her car out from under the tree, Matilda tripped on her front steps and took a hard fall, breaking her ankle in the process.
Matilda didn’t end up with any damage to her car, but she did have to take full advantage of her homeowners insurance to pay her medical bills and loss of income due to her injury.
Hank took his time driving home from a hectic day at his job site. The balmy, autumn day was perfect for a slow drive with windows down.
Hank took an especially scenic route that wound around a lake, fully enjoying his lazy drive when he suddenly had to slam on his brakes and swerve to avoid a speeding motorcycle that appeared out of nowhere. Unfortunately, he ran into a parked car as he swerved so sharply.
The good thing was, there were some witnesses to affirm his actions when he gave his statement to the authorities. The car Hank hit happened to be an uninsured vehicle that was parked in the road. Because he was avoiding imminent injury or death, Hank was not held responsible for the damage he caused to the uninsured vehicle.
Things don’t usually go the way we expect them to.
Things don't usually go the way we expect them to.

Make sure you are prepared for the unexpected.