We are all familiar with the big insurance agencies, well-known thanks to their catchy commercials.
Give their 800 number a call and you are promised the best insurance prices on the planet!
Is that always the case?
Do the guaranteed low prices always give you what you are paying for?
Let’s take a look at Walter’s experience with one of the big guys versus his twin Wilbur’s experience with a local independent broker.
Walter retired from his job of 25 years and moved several states to the west, closer to his young grandkids. He bought a smaller home, a hybrid car and began a little side business restoring furniture.
Walter had no idea who to choose for insurance, so he called the 800 number that he was familiar with, thanks to evening news commercials. They got him set up with homeowners and auto insurance policies.
A sticky situation arose when an electric fire started in Walter’s garage.
Several expensive pieces of furniture he was restoring were ruined, along with many of Walter’s tools. His homeowners insurance covered the loss of Walter’s belongings and damage done to the garage, but it became a mess when his side business got involved.
He is still working with his insurance company, figuring out if he will receive any compensation for the burned furniture belonging to his customers. It had never entered his mind that he would need business insurance for such a small business.
Let’s visit Wilbur next.
Walter’s twin lives in the town they grew up in. He has always been a cabinet maker, doing as much business locally as possible. Alice, one of Wilbur’s loyal customers, is an insurance broker. Wilbur has gotten his insurance policies through Alice, ever since he custom-built her kitchen island.
Alice knows Wilbur and his family personally, taking it upon herself to find out the details she needs to make sure their insurance needs are met. She researches to find the best providers for each type of insurance they might need.
When Wilbur’s home was destroyed in a fire, Alice made sure they had a place to stay and wrote a personal check for some immediate needs the family had before the insurance coverage kicked in.
When Wilbur’s son became an honor student at his high school, Alice was able to get a discount for his auto insurance.
Wilbur installed a security system on his property and Alice got better rates for his homeowners insurance.
This is just one look at how big companies versus local brokers can vary in service.
The big guys can be a perfect fit if you are savvy and know what you need. Local brokers don’t always take initiative as Alice does.
When it comes down to it, the search is up to you. Look for the provider who understands your needs, and someone you trust to protect you and your assets.
Give me a call if you are looking for loyal service.