Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Waiting on an insurance claim? How the Department of Insurance can help

That proves to be wise advice. Days go by, and you don’t hear anything from your insurance agent. Even though you call several times, things just don’t seem to go anywhere. You experience another storm, but thankfully the tarp does its job, and your roof doesn’t leak.

Finally, you do a bit of research and find out that California laws require your provider to acknowledge all claims within 15 days. Time has dragged on past 18 days with no acknowledgment of your claim, so you decide to contact the California Department of Insurance.

Shortly after your complaint to the DOI, your provider sends over an adjuster to assess the damage and approve your claim. A check soon follows, and the damage is repaired.

If you are dealing with a similar situation, or know someone who may be struggling to get a claim dealt with in a timely manner, remember that the DOI is there to step in and help get things rolling.

You are paying for protection, and you deserve to be given the service you are investing in. Your provider needs to acknowledge your claim within 15 days, they have 40 days to approve or deny your claim, and 30 days to make the payment agreed upon.

If you have questions about how the California Department of Insurance can help you, give me a call. I’ve seen firsthand how they serve the people of the Bay Area, and I would be glad to talk about how you can utilize their website.

Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.

