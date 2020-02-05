The acronym DOI stands for the Department of Insurance.
California has the largest insurance market in the United States; the fourth largest in the world.
The state of California strives to protect the consumer, making sure they are treated fairly and that their claims are dealt with in a timely manner.
As a consumer, your rights are important, and you should know how to make a complaint.
The California Department of Insurance website is a great place to check out if you are curious about how the game of insurance is played.
They are like the referee, making sure that all is played fairly between the insurers, the agents/brokers, and the consumers.
If you suspect that you are not being treated in the right manner or in a decent time frame, the DOI can help determine if your contract is being breached.
Archie’s storyArchie lived in a nice neighborhood, had a few kids, a good job, and some vacation time saved up.
He and his wife decided to invest in a spacious, new motorhome. The whole family spent time in the evenings planning out a long road trip across the States.
The motorhome was purchased, the road trip was fun, and memories were made to last a lifetime.
Archie found a friend with some extra storage space in a secure outbuilding that fit his RV perfectly.
What he didn’t count on was a powerful windstorm that ripped through his friend’s farm three weeks after the camper was placed in storage.
The roof collapsed, crushing part of the vehicle.
When Archie and his wife brought it in to get an estimate for the cost for repairs, they were shocked to hear what the total came to.
Both Archie’s insurance company and his friend’s homeowners insurance had a drawn-out dispute over which company should cover the damage and how much, if any, should be shared.
The dispute lasted so long that two planned vacations had to be canceled before Archie finally contacted the California Department of Insurance to voice his complaint.
They quickly intervened and got things rolling, causing both companies to come to an understanding so Archie could finally be reimbursed for the damages.
The RV was repaired, and the family enjoyed many more miles on the road.
If you have questions about a claim that you suspect is not being handled properly, you should definitely check out the California Department of Insurance.
Their website is informative and they have nearly 1,400 employees working hard to make sure you as the consumer are being treated fairly. Your rights matter and you have the power to pursue any suspected unfair treatment.
If you have had a bad experience with your insurance provider and are looking for other options, give me a call.
I am glad to answer questions and help you find the coverage you need for the situation you are in.