Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Artisan contractors insurance: What is it? Who needs it?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

America has been the ideal country for creative, independent entrepreneurs.

If you are playing around with the idea of starting your own business using skills such as roofing, painting, plumbing, piano tuning, landscaping, or something completely unique to you, this is the type of insurance you will need.

Too many enthusiastic entrepreneurs begin their dream job only to realize too late that an artisan contractors insurance policy is one of the first things that should be purchased before launching their business.

Brock had always known that he wanted to be his own boss. He loved the flexibility of planning his schedule as he built up a lawn care business as a young teen.

After Brock graduated from high school, he purchased a pick-up truck, trailer, and added to his supply of landscaping equipment.

He had the minimum auto insurance policy that was required by the state, of course, and planned to get his tax ID number, business insurance, and whatever else he needed in the near future. After all, he had never run into any problems during his past three years of mowing and weed-whipping as an after-school job.