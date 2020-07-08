Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Artisan contractors insurance: What is it? Who needs it?

America has been the ideal country for creative, independent entrepreneurs.
If you are playing around with the idea of starting your own business using skills such as roofing, painting, plumbing, piano tuning, landscaping, or something completely unique to you, this is the type of insurance you will need.
Too many enthusiastic entrepreneurs begin their dream job only to realize too late that an artisan contractors insurance policy is one of the first things that should be purchased before launching their business.
Brock had always known that he wanted to be his own boss. He loved the flexibility of planning his schedule as he built up a lawn care business as a young teen.
After Brock graduated from high school, he purchased a pick-up truck, trailer, and added to his supply of landscaping equipment.
He had the minimum auto insurance policy that was required by the state, of course, and planned to get his tax ID number, business insurance, and whatever else he needed in the near future. After all, he had never run into any problems during his past three years of mowing and weed-whipping as an after-school job.
Accidents don’t wait to happen, though, and the first time he took his new truck and trailer out with all his equipment, it happened.
Brock was pulling into his customer’s uphill driveway when the trailer came loose, barreling back down into a retaining wall and snapping off a tree.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but Brock quickly realized that it doesn’t take much going wrong to cause a business to go under.
He paid out of pocket to replace the tree, have the retaining wall repaired, and fix his trailer. Though the cost set him back a few thousand dollars, he was able to recover and thrive in his new endeavor.
Brock’s insurance agent introduced him to artisan contractors insurance before anything else could go wrong.
If your dream job sounds like it fits into the artisan contractor category, here are some of the coverages you can use to customize your policy:
General Liability protects you in case you cause bodily injury or property damage while doing your job. Lawsuits aren’t fun to face without this coverage, and Brock could certainly have put it to use after his accident.
Business Property Insurance covers everything from your tools to the building you run your business out of. Perils such as theft, vandalism, fire, etc. are covered under this part of your policy.
Commercial Auto Insurance is an option if you use a vehicle while running your business.
Workers Compensation is a must if you have other people under your employ in case they happen to be injured while on the job.
Your agent/broker can give you more options to fit the needs of your particular business. If you don’t have a local insurance provider, give me a call. I can help you customize a policy to protect your business.
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.
