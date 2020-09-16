Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Broken doors and broomsticks: a lawsuit to avoid

Brody’s Broomsticks was facing their biggest setback since the company was founded three generations ago. The trouble started soon after Angela Price was hired the previous month.
Price, a recent college graduate who had majored in accounting, was offered a position at Brody’s. She seemed capable, fitting in well with the rest of the employees... except for Rowen.
Only a week after being hired, Miss Price approached a senior executive, Mr. Browne. She claimed that Rowen had made suggestive comments as he passed her in the hallway, making her quite uncomfortable.
Browne assured her that he would check into the situation and have a talk with Rowen. The following week, Price made a formal complaint against Rowen, claiming he was stalking her and continuing to make her uncomfortable and frightened by his comments.
Browne became annoyed. Rowen had worked for the broom company for seven years and had never had any complaints made against him. His performance at work was stellar, and Browne really didn’t want to lose a good employee.
He finally notified Rowen’s supervisor. The supervisor had a chat with Rowen, letting him know that a complaint had been filed against him, and that he should really avoid any unnecessary contact with Price.
Rowen appeared shocked and clueless. He assured his supervisor that he would be very careful to stay out of her way.
The next week neither Price nor Rowen showed up at work on Monday, and both of their phones went to voicemail.
Within a few short hours, news surfaced that Price’s backdoor had been broken in, and Rowen was in custody.
Allegedly, he had been following Price, watching her comings and goings, and finally made his move. Thankfully, a security alarm brought local law enforcement officers in time to keep him from causing further harm.
Price wasted no time in getting a lawyer and filing a lawsuit against her employers for not taking her safety seriously. Browne and his fellow company executives now faced the possibility of personal financial ruin.
Do you own a business or hold a high position in a company? If so, Directors and Officers insurance is a policy you should seriously consider.
This type of insurance protects the personal assets of corporate directors and officers, as well as their spouses, should they be sued by employees, vendors, customers, or other parties due to mismanagement of the company.
While criminal acts, illegal profits and fraud are usually excluded from policies, there are many ways this type of coverage can protect your public, private, or non-profit company.
If you would like to talk about how Directors and Officers insurance can benefit your business, give me a call.
I can show you how a customized policy can protect you, depending on the nature of your particular organization. Customizing a D&O policy could be the right thing for you and your company, so don’t put it off until later!
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.
