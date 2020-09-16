Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Broken doors and broomsticks: a lawsuit to avoid

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brody’s Broomsticks was facing their biggest setback since the company was founded three generations ago. The trouble started soon after Angela Price was hired the previous month.

Price, a recent college graduate who had majored in accounting, was offered a position at Brody’s. She seemed capable, fitting in well with the rest of the employees... except for Rowen.

Only a week after being hired, Miss Price approached a senior executive, Mr. Browne. She claimed that Rowen had made suggestive comments as he passed her in the hallway, making her quite uncomfortable.

Browne assured her that he would check into the situation and have a talk with Rowen. The following week, Price made a formal complaint against Rowen, claiming he was stalking her and continuing to make her uncomfortable and frightened by his comments.

Browne became annoyed. Rowen had worked for the broom company for seven years and had never had any complaints made against him. His performance at work was stellar, and Browne really didn’t want to lose a good employee.

He finally notified Rowen’s supervisor. The supervisor had a chat with Rowen, letting him know that a complaint had been filed against him, and that he should really avoid any unnecessary contact with Price.