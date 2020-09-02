Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Commercial crime insurance — who needs it?

The following day, Lilly received a call from Dr. Dudley. He went into great detail, explaining how he was certain that the person who installed his security system had stolen a very valuable watch and piece of jewelry from his home in the short time Dr. Dudley had stepped out.

He distinctly remembered placing his watch on top of the dresser next to his wife’s bracelet before changing out of his work clothes, previous to letting Eddie into the house.

When he went to retrieve his watch the following morning, both it and the bracelet were gone. Mrs. Dudley was out of town, and no other person had entered his home since Eddie had been there.

Lilly was sure there had to be a plausible explanation. She called both Herman and Eddie into the office to inquire about the situation. As soon as she mentioned the watch, Eddie’s eyes narrowed and he ran from the office, never to be seen again.

The watch had been a custom-made Swiss watch, bought as an anniversary gift, worth $10,000. The bracelet had been a family heirloom estimated to be worth $4,000.

Herman and Lilly realized their mistake in trusting too quickly. Their current insurance policy did not cover the property of clients. Herman and Lilly paid out of pocket to cover their customer’s losses.