Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Do you need Commercial General Liability insurance?

As a business owner, you already realize the importance of insurance and the remedies that it offers in the case of “an event.”
Conversely, the discussion of your business insurance can also cause you great distress, when in fact it really is designed to protect you, while preventing you from experiencing catastrophic losses both financially and from a general business perspective.
When I meet with clients who are also business owners, there are generally three questions that float to the surface as follows, “Do you really think that I need this coverage?” and “Does the law require it for my business?” and “What are the real benefits (of this specific insurance)?”
The short answer is generally, “Yes, no, and let’s chat.”
That being said, let’s address this in simple terms.
Do you really think that I need this coverage?
Yes.
Simply stated, general liability insurance covers your business against lawsuits alleging bodily injury, personal injury and property damage due to negligence on the part of the insured.
In other words, if you do something wrong that wasn’t intentional and someone is hurt or their property is damaged, then you are covered by your liability insurance.
Does the law require it for my business?
With regards to general liability insurance: no.
You have no legal responsibility to purchase general liability insurance, however, as a business of any size, general liability insurance is definitely one to seriously consider as you assess your overall professional responsibility if you plan on providing services where you may not have full control over the grounds or facility a specific project.
This insurance will also prove instrumental in covering you as you are applying for professional licenses and/ or signing contracts for projects or leasing new facilities.
What are the benefits?
Let’s chat. General liability insurance affords you the opportunity and leverage of ensuring business continuity even after events that can include damage or theft of equipment and may cover relocation costs such as rent and employee wages on the event of catastrophic business interruptions.
This insurance coverage also offers protection in the event that someone sues you for property damages and/or personal injuries that may occur and can potentially allow you to avoid the devastation that you may experience as a result of such a claim.
We can help…
Our office is well equipped to answer any questions that you may have about all of your insurance needs and we welcome a call to chat or meet with you to discuss the best possible options for you, your employees and your business.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.