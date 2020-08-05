Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Does my business need cyber protection insurance?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this past generation, technology has taken over almost every facet of our lives.

People are quick to share personal information as they sign up for services, medical care, social media accounts, and ordering products online.

The year 2020 has brought on a whole new level of cyber life as the majority of American workers have taken their business to their home offices due to the COVID-19 scare.

Employees are conducting most of their work hours in the comfort of their own homes, and often using personal computers/devices to carry out their duties.

Data breaches happen all too commonly. One survey involving a health sector showed 94% of the polled organizations had experienced at least one data breach during the previous two years.

The average cost of resolving the issues, including compensating the victims and getting the systems cleaned up, was $2.4 million!

In 2018, one study showed a $600 billion impact on the worldwide economy due to cybercrime, up from approximately $450 billion in a 2014 study.

You can only imagine how that number will increase this year thanks to the massive increase of company work done on unprotected, personal devices.