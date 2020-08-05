Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Does my business need cyber protection insurance?

In this past generation, technology has taken over almost every facet of our lives.
People are quick to share personal information as they sign up for services, medical care, social media accounts, and ordering products online.
The year 2020 has brought on a whole new level of cyber life as the majority of American workers have taken their business to their home offices due to the COVID-19 scare.
Employees are conducting most of their work hours in the comfort of their own homes, and often using personal computers/devices to carry out their duties.
Data breaches happen all too commonly. One survey involving a health sector showed 94% of the polled organizations had experienced at least one data breach during the previous two years.
The average cost of resolving the issues, including compensating the victims and getting the systems cleaned up, was $2.4 million!
In 2018, one study showed a $600 billion impact on the worldwide economy due to cybercrime, up from approximately $450 billion in a 2014 study.
You can only imagine how that number will increase this year thanks to the massive increase of company work done on unprotected, personal devices.
As a business owner, you need to consider the risks your company faces as cybercrime increases at a dramatic rate.
How much personal information do you store, not only about your customers but also your employees?
How much sensitive information do you have involving financial, health, personal and company information?
Let’s take a look at just some of the ways cybercrime can devastate your business:
- Damage and destruction of data
- Theft of money
- Loss of productivity
- Theft of personal or financial data
- Fraud and embezzlement
- Investigation costs
- Notification of a breach to customers
- Restoration of lost or destroyed data
- Your business’s reputation
- Lawsuits against your company
Each business is completely unique when it comes to what type of coverage is needed for cyber protection.
If you see the need for this type of coverage, you will want to consult with your agent or broker, discussing whether your company accepts credit cards or online payments, stores personal information about customers and/or employees, uses computers or mobile devices, what type of protection you have purchased for your online systems, etc.
Cybersecurity insurance is extremely customized to each business and its needs.
Be sure to take as many precautions as possible during this challenging and unique time of distance employment.
Remind your employees to use company computers as much as possible, avoiding the use of personal devices.
Double-check the measures you have taken for online protection. And please be sure to ask your local insurance agent or broker about the choices available to your business for cybersecurity insurance.
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates.
