Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Hackers versus cell phones: how to protect yourself

Last month, I shared steps that you need to take in order to be intentional about protecting your client data, and in this article today, I want to share some insight around the vulnerabilities to your organizational infrastructure and confidential business data when it comes to hackers gaining access to your cell phone or mobile device.

Unfortunately, when leadership in your company embraces a false sense of security regarding your network vulnerabilities, the typical level of complacency tends to quickly become one of the biggest weaknesses within your organization.

Did you know that, to-date, Microsoft has patched between 55 and 110 vulnerabilities each month with up to 17% of those vulnerabilities being critical (source: TheHackerNews.com).

The term “mobile security” is in direct reference to your cell phone or remote device.

While this may be the one device that you feel you can have the most control over, it can also become one of the most vulnerable access points to your personal detail, giving hackers a digital passport to accessing everything they would need to know about you as an individual.

Generally speaking, there are three primary objectives that hackers have when accessing your smartphones and mobile device which include: