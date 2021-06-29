Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Hackers versus cell phones: how to protect yourself

Last month, I shared steps that you need to take in order to be intentional about protecting your client data, and in this article today, I want to share some insight around the vulnerabilities to your organizational infrastructure and confidential business data when it comes to hackers gaining access to your cell phone or mobile device.
Unfortunately, when leadership in your company embraces a false sense of security regarding your network vulnerabilities, the typical level of complacency tends to quickly become one of the biggest weaknesses within your organization.
Did you know that, to-date, Microsoft has patched between 55 and 110 vulnerabilities each month with up to 17% of those vulnerabilities being critical (source: TheHackerNews.com).
The term “mobile security” is in direct reference to your cell phone or remote device.
While this may be the one device that you feel you can have the most control over, it can also become one of the most vulnerable access points to your personal detail, giving hackers a digital passport to accessing everything they would need to know about you as an individual.
Generally speaking, there are three primary objectives that hackers have when accessing your smartphones and mobile device which include:
Data
Your smartphone and mobile devices are primarily used for data management and will likely contain confidential detail to include your business and personal credit card numbers, authentication information (passwords), private information, and schedules.
Access to your data can also grant the hacker rights to proprietary information about your company. They can remotely load ransomware further allowing them to demand payment in exchange for releasing confidential information, or they can use spyware in which they are monitoring all of your activity.
Identity
Your smartphone and mobile devices are highly customizable, and its contents can easily be associated with a specific person. In loading a trojan application on your device, you are granting the hacker access to everything that you would normally associate with including your emails and all social media.
This affords the hacker to mirror your activity and ultimately assume your identity.
Availability
The hacker can limit the availability of access or features on your device further depriving you of its full functionality.
For example, unbeknownst to you, they can discharge your batter by remotely launching an application to run continuously on the smartphone processor, requiring a lot of energy and draining the battery.
As a business owner, you have the responsibility of ensuring the security of proprietary information on all your devices and it is incumbent upon you implement countermeasures necessary to protect these vulnerabilities of your data and your staff.
The associated cost of implementing policies to protect your organization and it’s assets is nothing more than a rounding error in comparison to the recovery cost in becoming complacent and comfortable with the status-quo.
Cyber-insurance is a specialty lines insurance product that we offer which is intended to protect businesses from risks relating to information technology infrastructure, information privacy, and information governance liability.
Our office is well equipped to answer any questions that you may have about all of your insurance needs and we welcome a call to chat or meet with you to discuss the best possible options for you, your employees, and your business.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.
