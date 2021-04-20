Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Homeowners insurance: important points to ponder

How you can prepare

Once you have reviewed your individual policy, you want to make sure you are taking steps to minimize any vulnerabilities on and around your property that can prove instrumental in mitigating any high-risk of damage that may be out of your immediate control.

Clear the brush around our property a minimum of 50 feet away from our dwellings.

Purchase a long, heavy-duty garden hose, some rakes and shovels to keep strategically accessible around your property.

Develop and practice a family emergency plan for exiting your property and communicating with each other in the event that you get separated during the event.

Have bags packed for each person in the family and placed in an easy-to-grab location with their individual essentials to include snacks, toiletries, bottled water, sanitizer, etc

Please feel free to call our office for your own personal review and assessment of your Homeowners Insurance Policy. We recognize the importance of insuring your valuables and are intentional about taking steps to further ensure your coverage in the event of a crisis or natural disaster. You can reach us at 707-931-0186.

Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.