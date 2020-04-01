Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: How does business interruption insurance work?

Wind, hail, fire, vandalism, theft, and leaky pipes are some perils that could cause damage to your property, also requiring time for repairs or replacement. Terrorism is another, thankfully uncommon, peril that is covered.

Not all interruptions are covered, such as infectious diseases or viruses like COVID-19.

Earthquakes and floods are a separate purchase policy, and broken glass would be an added endorsement to your current policy.

You will need to talk to your agent about those extra coverages if you are in susceptible areas.

Here is an example of how business interruption insurance helped Terrence, an owner of a vacuum cleaner and sewing machine shop:

There was a rise in vandalism over a period of several weeks one spring. Terrence arrived at his shop early on a Monday morning to find his shop door bashed in, and much of his inventory, office area, and computers completely demolished.

It took over a month to get the inventory and computers replaced and the office renovated. During that time, he lost the income and profits he would have normally made.