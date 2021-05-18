Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Is your online information safe?

As a business owner in any category where you collect sensitive client information, you have the responsibility to ensure the confidentiality of these critical details.
Having said this, there is one question that begs to be asked:
“What are you doing to ensure the protection of your clients’ most sensitive information?”
We’ve all seen and heard about the “data breach” within the banking systems and of course within our government and global infrastructure, and while you may believe that this will never happen to you and your business, you do have an inherent responsibility to make sure to take steps to mitigate any breach within your operational platform.
Here are three simple ideas to institute as you address the vulnerability of your infrastructure:
Institute a policy to frequently change your network and individual desktop passwords
As outlined in TheHackerNews.com, Microsoft's security team will suggest, “’All it takes is one compromised credential…to cause a data breach.’ Coupled with the rampant problem of password reuse, compromised passwords can have a significant and long-lasting impact on enterprise security.”
Invest in protecting your client data
According to the IT Security Services provider, AURA, there was $1.9 billion in losses from identity theft and fraud in 2019. Every 10 seconds, someone becomes a victim of identity theft or fraud. An estimated 23% of victims end up having to pay for charges from fraud or identity theft. Some 3.2 million people reported fraud in 2019.
Ensuring your email is secure
As noted in a solution brief by Symantec Network Security, “Email is currently the most common way cybercriminals launch and distribute threats; 65% of targeted attack groups employ spear phishing as their primary means of attack.”
Next steps
Make contact with our office today to discuss ways that we can work with you in maximizing your liability coverage while also lending a degree of comfort to your clients in knowing that you are being intentional about data security and their critical information is your priority!
As a business owner, understand that cyber-insurance is a specialty lines insurance product that we offer that is intended to protect businesses from risks relating to information technology infrastructure, information privacy, and information governance liability.
Our office is well equipped to answer any questions that you may have about all of your insurance needs and we welcome a call to chat or meet with you to discuss the best possible options for you, your employees, and your business.
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.