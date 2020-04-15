Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Life insurance - what fits your needs?

Knowing that once the term was up, they could renew, change policies altogether, or cancel, made sense for where they were in life.

The Pattersons had a happy, healthy life with the twins until the 20-year term was over, after which they chose a different type of policy that better fit their age and situation.

They did not receive any payout for their years with the policy they chose, but were happy with the low payments that had been so affordable.

The Naumans were another young couple with three boys. They had the same nagging questions as the previous couple and chose the same type of policy.

Bob and Jennifer were healthy, fit, and careful with their lifestyle, allowing them to choose a large amount of coverage for a low monthly cost.

Sadly, Jennifer and the boys lost Bob to a brain aneurysm several years after they obtained their life insurance policy.

As the beneficiary, Jennifer collected $500,000 from their insurance provider, which greatly helped as she and the boys settled into a new phase of life.

Term life insurance, as you can gather from the above scenarios, is an affordable choice if you are young, healthy, and live a smart lifestyle.