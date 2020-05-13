Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Long term care insurance - do I need it?

The average age of a care recipient is 69.4 years. It is recommended that you look into purchasing a long-term care policy after your 60th birthday.

Chances of you needing long-term care before you turn 60 are very slim, but by the time you turn 65, your odds greatly increase. An estimated 70% of people over 65 will need some type of long-term care.

Many people mistakenly expect that the government will take care of their needs as they age. If you are depending on Medicare or Medicaid, be prepared for disappointment.

Medicare is not set up to help with long-term care, and Medicaid only chips in once your assets have been sufficiently diminished. (Which won’t take long, if you are not prepared!)

The average annual costs for long term care options in the state of California in 2019 looked like this:

Homemaker services $64,000

Home health aide $64,000

Assisted living $54,000

Nursing home, semi-private room $105,000

Nursing home, private room $127,000

It doesn’t take long for a savings account to go from a hefty nest egg to an empty nest, then houses and properties get sold to pay for the extra expenses.