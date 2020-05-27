Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Long-term care insurance - do you qualify?

Today we will discuss the best candidates for long-term life insurance. This is not the type of policy you should begin thinking about when your health is deteriorating and your birthdays are numbering in the 70s.
Let’s imagine the perfect candidates for a long-term care policy:
James will be turning 60 in August, and his wife, Vera, turns 59 a week later.
They are both semi-retired and enjoying the extra time to check off dreams that have been on their bucket lists.
James and Vera are not smokers, enjoy an occasional glass of wine at family celebrations, and eat a fairly healthy diet. They have been walking three miles nightly through their suburban neighborhood ever since their youngest left for college, years ago.
They also go to the local gym several mornings each week to use the weight room.
After discussing the likelihood of facing some sort of long- term care in the foreseeable future, James and Vera decided to ask their insurance broker about what type of policies would be good for them to consider.
Since they were both in good health, lived a healthy lifestyle, and were a good age to buy a long-term care policy, their insurance provider was able to get them set up with the type of policy they were looking for.
As you can imagine, James and Vera are not the average 60-year-old couple.
Many folks have preexisting conditions that make this type of policy impossible to purchase. The healthier you are, the lower your premiums will be.
By choosing to eat good foods, exercise regularly, avoid tobacco use, and keep alcohol consumption to a minimum, you won’t only face chances of living a longer life, but you will also keep all types of life insurance policies much more affordable.
As you consider purchasing a long-term care policy, you may also want to think ahead about the type of care you prefer to receive.
A wonderful thing in this day and age is the choices available to you when it comes to long-term care. There are nursing homes with 24-hour medical care, but there are also ways that you can stay in your own home while still receiving great care.
There are adult “daycare” facilities with the option to have social activities and meals during the day, then returning to your home each evening.
Assisted living is another option, where you have your own apartment while enjoying meals in a common dining hall, and have medical care available if you need it.
These are just a few of the possible ways a long term care policy could make it feasible for you to afford some of your personal choices for daily care as you recover from an injury, or as you age and lose the ability to do daily tasks.
If you have questions concerning long-term care insurance for you or an aging loved one, please give me a call.
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.
