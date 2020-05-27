Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Long-term care insurance - do you qualify?

As you can imagine, James and Vera are not the average 60-year-old couple.

Many folks have preexisting conditions that make this type of policy impossible to purchase. The healthier you are, the lower your premiums will be.

By choosing to eat good foods, exercise regularly, avoid tobacco use, and keep alcohol consumption to a minimum, you won’t only face chances of living a longer life, but you will also keep all types of life insurance policies much more affordable.

As you consider purchasing a long-term care policy, you may also want to think ahead about the type of care you prefer to receive.

A wonderful thing in this day and age is the choices available to you when it comes to long-term care. There are nursing homes with 24-hour medical care, but there are also ways that you can stay in your own home while still receiving great care.

There are adult “daycare” facilities with the option to have social activities and meals during the day, then returning to your home each evening.

Assisted living is another option, where you have your own apartment while enjoying meals in a common dining hall, and have medical care available if you need it.