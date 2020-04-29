Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Long term care insurance - the beginning

Just a couple of generations ago nursing homes, assisted living, and adult daycares were not the norm for the elderly and infirm. The family was usually the main support system, taking in their feeble and elderly relatives as they began to lose their ability to take care of themselves.
Almshouses began early on in America as places for the poor, mentally ill, and elderly who had no one to take them in. They provided shelter and food, but not much more.
By 1965 nursing homes began to make their first appearance. Meals, beds and medical care were provided for those who couldn’t live on their own.
During the 70s and 80s, the number of care facilities greatly increased, becoming the “new normal” place for families to bring their loved ones who could no longer perform day to day tasks on their own.
The main obstacle was the cost, however. Often they had to sell their homes and use up long worked for savings accounts to receive the care they needed.
In the late 70s, a new type of insurance surfaced. Insurance providers saw the need for a long term care policy, and the idea quickly took off!
By the time the 90s arrived, long term insurance was a common policy for seniors. During the next decade, though, problems began to emerge as life expectancy became longer, and health care costs skyrocketed.
Baby Boomers began to experience some midlife health problems that started to overwhelm their insurance providers as they filed claims on their policies. Often customers ran into issues as insurance providers were unable to pay out on policies as they had expected to.
Premiums now reflect the high cost of medical care, as well as other factors such as the age and health condition of the customer. When you consider that the cost of long term care out of pocket for nursing homes in the state of California averages out to over $86,000 annually, you can see how a long term care policy could be a wise choice for you to purchase.
In the following weeks we will discuss some more aspects of long term care insurance and how it can benefit you and your family. Long age is a wonderful blessing, but it definitely has its hardships. By preparing ahead of time for the cost of comfortable living quarters which include nutritious meals and available medical help on site, you can take a big burden off of your family and yourself.
You may find it hard to locate an insurance provider who offers long term care insurance. If you would like help finding a good provider, or if you just want to discuss this type of insurance, please give me a call. I can assist you as you seek to get your future financial needs covered.
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.
