Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Long term care insurance - the beginning

Baby Boomers began to experience some midlife health problems that started to overwhelm their insurance providers as they filed claims on their policies. Often customers ran into issues as insurance providers were unable to pay out on policies as they had expected to.

Premiums now reflect the high cost of medical care, as well as other factors such as the age and health condition of the customer. When you consider that the cost of long term care out of pocket for nursing homes in the state of California averages out to over $86,000 annually, you can see how a long term care policy could be a wise choice for you to purchase.

In the following weeks we will discuss some more aspects of long term care insurance and how it can benefit you and your family. Long age is a wonderful blessing, but it definitely has its hardships. By preparing ahead of time for the cost of comfortable living quarters which include nutritious meals and available medical help on site, you can take a big burden off of your family and yourself.

You may find it hard to locate an insurance provider who offers long term care insurance. If you would like help finding a good provider, or if you just want to discuss this type of insurance, please give me a call. I can assist you as you seek to get your future financial needs covered.

Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.