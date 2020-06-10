Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Long-term care insurance: Can you afford not to have it?

Gerry would probably face selling her home and using up her savings before qualifying for government aid to kick in and take over her long-term care costs.

She decided to go with that plan, as her two children were out of college and had secure jobs.

Nancy was also a widow, but her financial situation was a bit different from Gerry’s.

Nancy was left with a generous inheritance from her parents as well as some hefty investments from her late husband.

Nancy really wanted to make sure her three children were left with an inheritance such as the one she had received.

Nancy’s insurance broker worked with her to find a good policy for long-term care that would make it affordable to stay in a care facility of her choice while not draining her savings and investments.

These two scenarios are just to give you an idea of how variable each situation is.

You know your own unique financial position and will need to determine if the investment of a long-term care policy would be a benefit to you.

The time to think about it is before you or your older loved ones are 65 years old.