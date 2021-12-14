Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: The health of your homeowners or business insurance

As 2021 accelerates to a close, and while many of you already have so much on your plate, residential or business insurance is probably not top on your list of priorities, which begs the question, “What is the health of your current homeowners or business insurance?”
It’s likely that the homeowner’s insurance policy that you invested in needs to be updated to include upgrades that may have been made to your home over the last year.
As you consider your homeowners or business policy, it is important to remember that you also need to think about updating the assets in your home or office.
Here are a few points to ponder as you contemplate the steps necessary to ensuring you are covered:
-Do a complete inventory of your home or business to identify your assets and inventory which is to be included in your respective policy
-Make a list of possessions such as fine art or jewelry that you may have purchased
-Take a video or photos of each item and document them by category (hobby items, jewelry, music items such as instruments, workshop, etc.), and be sure to include any serial numbers or model numbers on your list with each item
-Don’t forget to include those items that you might take for granted such as holiday decorations, sports equipment, tools, and other high-ticket items such as antiques or other high-end pieces that you may have acquired over the year.
-For your business insurance, you’ll want to track and identify all assets as described above, but you’ll also want to include all computers, printers, CCTV cameras, capital equipment, vehicles, tools, furniture etc.
Once you have taken a complete inventory of your assets, be sure to keep the list and associated video in a safe and in an off-site secure facility such as a safety deposit box.
We can help…
Our office is well equipped to answer any questions that you may have about all of your insurance needs and we welcome a call to chat or meet with you to discuss the best possible options for you, your employees and your business.
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.