Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: The kidnapping and ransom of Boone McCoy

Boone barely had time to register what was happening when he found himself whisked inside the factory building by three men and handcuffed to a metal chair.

First, they frisked him for his wallet and went through the carry-on bag. Next, they demanded that he produce a large amount of money by calling his family or employer.

At first, Boone refused, hoping that if he stood his ground they would realize he wasn’t an easy target, but that tactic didn’t work. One of the men hit the side of his head so hard that Boone almost passed out. With ears ringing and blurry vision, he called a number that was programmed into his speed-dial.

Before leaving California, Boone had been prepared for the possibility of kidnapping and ransom or extortion.

Being that he was traveling to a country known for this type of crime, Haggerty gave him a number to call at any hour if he fell into a dangerous situation.

Thankfully, Boone’s employers had realized the need for Kidnapping and Ransom (K&R) Insurance. Because of their wise foresight, Boone was released after several hours of captivity with only minor injuries.