Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: The kidnapping and ransom of Boone McCoy

Boone McCoy was surprised and a bit apprehensive when he got the call to his boss’s office.
It wasn’t often that he was called up to the 17th floor where Vance Haggerty’s expansive office looked out over the bay. By the time he stepped out of the elevator, his tie straightened and shoulders back, Boone was feeling pretty confident.
After all, Boone had come far on his way up the corporate ladder in the eight years he had worked for one of the country’s top cybersecurity companies. He was known for his out-of-the-box ideas and uncanny ability to communicate, usually resulting in amazing outcomes.
Haggerty came right to the point. The company needed someone trustworthy to work with top government offices in a South American country, installing up-to-date security for their computer systems.
Boone found himself on a flight to South America the following Monday. He traveled light, bringing only a carry-on bag containing his laptop, extra clothing, and a few essentials.
He knew the risks of traveling internationally and figured the less he carried, the less he had to lose.
Late afternoon found him in a stuffy cab en route to his hotel. It should have been a 20-minute drive, but only 10 minutes in, the cab driver pulled into an abandoned parking lot behind an empty factory.
Boone barely had time to register what was happening when he found himself whisked inside the factory building by three men and handcuffed to a metal chair.
First, they frisked him for his wallet and went through the carry-on bag. Next, they demanded that he produce a large amount of money by calling his family or employer.
At first, Boone refused, hoping that if he stood his ground they would realize he wasn’t an easy target, but that tactic didn’t work. One of the men hit the side of his head so hard that Boone almost passed out. With ears ringing and blurry vision, he called a number that was programmed into his speed-dial.
Before leaving California, Boone had been prepared for the possibility of kidnapping and ransom or extortion.
Being that he was traveling to a country known for this type of crime, Haggerty gave him a number to call at any hour if he fell into a dangerous situation.
Thankfully, Boone’s employers had realized the need for Kidnapping and Ransom (K&R) Insurance. Because of their wise foresight, Boone was released after several hours of captivity with only minor injuries.
Many people aren’t aware of this type of policy. If you are a frequent international traveler, a celebrity, have a high-profile family, run a non-profit organization involving international travel, or have a company that sends employees on international business, you may want to consider a K&R policy.
Coverages can include ransom monies, medical bills, transit/delivery, loss of wages, and much more.
Call me with any questions you have about Kidnapping and Ransom insurance, and keep your travels safe!
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.