Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Who let the dogs out?

If you have a loving pooch as a part of your family, this article is important for you to read.

Today we will take a look at what could happen if your dog ends up in a situation where it has bitten someone, and how you can make sure you are covered for this specific liability.

Did you know that dog bites account for over a third of all homeowners’ liability claims?

The average claim is not cheap, running around $30,000, which can be well over many homeowners’ personal liability coverage limits.

The breed you choose as your canine companion could make a difference in whether or not your homeowner’s insurance will cover dog bites.

Where you live can also affect your coverage. If you plan to adopt or buy a dog, be sure to check the laws in your local jurisdiction. If there are laws with a list of restricted breeds, you will struggle to find an insurance provider to cover you.

California is a state with what is considered strict liability laws when it comes to dog bites.