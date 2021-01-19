Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Who let the dogs out?

If you have a loving pooch as a part of your family, this article is important for you to read.
Today we will take a look at what could happen if your dog ends up in a situation where it has bitten someone, and how you can make sure you are covered for this specific liability.
Did you know that dog bites account for over a third of all homeowners’ liability claims?
The average claim is not cheap, running around $30,000, which can be well over many homeowners’ personal liability coverage limits.
The breed you choose as your canine companion could make a difference in whether or not your homeowner’s insurance will cover dog bites.
Where you live can also affect your coverage. If you plan to adopt or buy a dog, be sure to check the laws in your local jurisdiction. If there are laws with a list of restricted breeds, you will struggle to find an insurance provider to cover you.
California is a state with what is considered strict liability laws when it comes to dog bites.
If you own a dog that bites someone, as a California resident, you are considered responsible for the injury whether or not you knew your dog was dangerous. There are many variables when it comes to how liable you are, such as:
● Did the bite happen on your property?
● Was the person bitten while legally on your property? (For example, a mail carrier, a guest of your family, or a home repair person, vs. a trespasser.)
● Did the injury occur due to a bite, or from being knocked over?
● Was the dog a working police or military canine?
Be aware that if your dog severely injures or kills a person, you could face criminal charges.
There have been cases where dog owners spent time behind bars due to their pets’ having killed a person when previously the animals had done nothing but snarl and snap at passers-by. The owners had no criminal record but paid dearly for the actions of their pets.
So how can you protect yourself from this type of calamity?
First of all, talk with your insurance provider. Find out what the laws are in your city/jurisdiction. Research the breed you have or are looking to buy, and find out if there will be a problem obtaining liability coverage for that particular animal.
Ask your agent/broker if you should consider purchasing an umbrella/rider insurance policy or pet liability insurance.
At the very least, you may want to increase your coverage, especially if you own a large breed with the potential to cause great harm.
If your current provider will not cover your pet, you can shop around for another insurance company. Some are more lenient than others when it comes to personal liability coverage for dog bites.
If you have questions concerning this topic, I’d be happy to discuss them with you when you give me a call.
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.