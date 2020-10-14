Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Workers’ Comp and COVID-19, is it covered?

The main purpose of workers’ compensation is to cover the cost of medical bills and loss of wages should an employee get injured while on the job.

There are times, though, when heart disease, stroke, cancer, or other illnesses are contracted due to the work environment.

California’s workers’ comp system requires employers to provide benefits such as medical care and disability to employees who have suffered some of these illnesses due to occupational hazards.

The year of 2020 has demanded change from all of us, in both home life and the workplace.

Many who used to spend part of the day commuting are now set up to work in their own homes.

Yet there are still large numbers of folks who fit into the category of essential workers. These essential workers include a wide variety of laborers including first responders, police, and medical personnel, as well as people like the grocery store clerk, or your bus driver.

So, how does the coronavirus fit into the picture when it comes to perils in the workforce? If you are infected while on the job, will you be able to receive any benefits from workers’ comp?