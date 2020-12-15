Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Workers’ comp: what’s covered?

As an employee in California, what kind of coverage can you expect to receive from the workman’s compensation? Most workers know their medical bills will be paid if they are injured while on the job, but let’s take a look at some of the other ways this type of insurance protects you.
Temporary Disability
If you are injured or become ill on the job to the extent that you cannot return to work within three days of your injury/illness, worker’s comp can help partially replace your lost wages. A physician will need to verify that your injury or illness happened while on-the-job before your benefits are payable.
Permanent Disability
Should you become permanently impaired due to a work-related injury/illness, you may be eligible to receive permanent disability. The amount you receive depends on many factors including your age, the extent of your disability, what line of work you were in, and when the incident occurred. You will likely need an attorney as you pursue permanent disability benefits.
Supplemental Job Replacement Benefit
If you are permanently impaired due to a work related injury/illness and have not received an offer from your employer for alternative/modified work, you may qualify for this benefit. Supplemental Job Replacement helps pay for training skills, tuition, books, and other supplies as you seek another line of work.
Death Benefits
If you die while on the job due to a work related injury/illness, not only will burial expenses be covered to a certain amount, but your dependents could receive support payments for a time. These payments usually are similar to what you would have received for temporary disability.
Not every work related injury/illness is covered, which we will discover in the following scenario:
Bert and Ernie both worked for Rubber Ducky Inc. Together they operated a machine that filled molds with hot rubber as a conveyor belt carried away cooled down duckies. Bert carelessly pushed several wrong buttons, causing the machine to malfunction, spraying hot rubber across the room, as cooled duckies flew in all directions. Both Bert and Ernie were severely burned, needing extensive medical care including skin grafts.
Both men had lab work done while they were hospitalized. Bert’s labs showed that he was under the influence of an illegal substance. His actions while at work had been careless due to the narcotics he had been taking.
Ernie’s labs, however, were clean. Burt spent three weeks recovering from his burns, after which time he was fired from his job at Rubber Ducky Inc.
Ernie received temporary disability payments during his weeks of recovery, before being welcomed back to his job.
If you have any questions regarding worker’s compensation insurance, and how it works for you as an employee, feel free to give me a call. It is important to know what your rights are as an employee in California, and what you should expect if you become injured or ill due to an incident while at work.
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.
