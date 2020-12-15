Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Workers’ comp: what’s covered?

As an employee in California, what kind of coverage can you expect to receive from the workman’s compensation? Most workers know their medical bills will be paid if they are injured while on the job, but let’s take a look at some of the other ways this type of insurance protects you.

Temporary Disability

If you are injured or become ill on the job to the extent that you cannot return to work within three days of your injury/illness, worker’s comp can help partially replace your lost wages. A physician will need to verify that your injury or illness happened while on-the-job before your benefits are payable.

Permanent Disability

Should you become permanently impaired due to a work-related injury/illness, you may be eligible to receive permanent disability. The amount you receive depends on many factors including your age, the extent of your disability, what line of work you were in, and when the incident occurred. You will likely need an attorney as you pursue permanent disability benefits.

Supplemental Job Replacement Benefit