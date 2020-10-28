Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Workers’ Comp: what should an employee know?

Let’s start at the beginning.

Are you considering a change in the workplace?

Have you recently been laid off or felt the need for a better job opportunity?

What should you be aware of as you seek new employment?

Most folks assume that if they are hired, they will automatically be covered by workers’ compensation in case of injury, illness, or death while on the job. Is that a safe assumption to make?

Any wise employer will be careful to purchase the insurance they need to keep their company covered, which includes workers’ comp for any employees.

Not every employer is vigilant, though, and some may take shortcuts to save a dime here and there. It is smart on your end to be sure that protection is available to you.

Thankfully there is a website for California workers which allows you to check for insurers who have written a policy for a specific employer in the past five years (caworkcompcoverage.com).

They do not have information on self-insured employers or other entities that are not legally required to obtain workers’ compensation coverage, but it’s worth a check on your end.