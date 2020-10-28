Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Workers’ Comp: what should an employee know?

Let’s start at the beginning.
Are you considering a change in the workplace?
Have you recently been laid off or felt the need for a better job opportunity?
What should you be aware of as you seek new employment?
Most folks assume that if they are hired, they will automatically be covered by workers’ compensation in case of injury, illness, or death while on the job. Is that a safe assumption to make?
Any wise employer will be careful to purchase the insurance they need to keep their company covered, which includes workers’ comp for any employees.
Not every employer is vigilant, though, and some may take shortcuts to save a dime here and there. It is smart on your end to be sure that protection is available to you.
Thankfully there is a website for California workers which allows you to check for insurers who have written a policy for a specific employer in the past five years (caworkcompcoverage.com).
They do not have information on self-insured employers or other entities that are not legally required to obtain workers’ compensation coverage, but it’s worth a check on your end.
So, now you have a new job. Things are rolling along smoothly, and you are becoming comfortable with the day to day duties you are given.
During a routine run to an upstairs office, you slip on a step, plummeting halfway down a flight of stairs. It quickly becomes apparent that you broke your wrist during your tumble.
What do you do now?
- Seek medical attention. If possible, notify your supervisor of the injury before you leave your place of employment.
- While filing an insurance claim, be sure to mention if the injury happened while at work.
Thankfully California has a no-fault workers’ compensation system, which works well for both you and your employer.
It keeps them from the worry that you will file a lawsuit, and it keeps you from the task of proving that your injury was the fault of your employer. You just need to prove that the injury was work-related.
It is imperative that you report your injury ASAP, as you could lose your rights to receive workers’ comp if it is not reported within 30 days of your injury.
Here are some facts about the benefits you can expect from workers’ compensation insurance in California:
- Paid medical care for injuries suffered while on the job, whether or not you missed time at work.
- Possible eligibility for coverage even if you are only a part-time or temporary worker.
- You do not need to be a legal resident of the United States to receive the most benefits offered through workers’ comp.
- Temporary or permanent disability benefits.
- Death benefits.
If you have any questions or want to discuss how workers’ compensation should work for you as an employee, feel free to give me a call. Stay tuned for a follow-up article about workers’ comp from the employer’s angle.
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.
