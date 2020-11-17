Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Workers’ comp—what you should know

This makes it even more important that you shop around for a good carrier to fit your business’s specific needs.

Once you purchase the coverage, your next step will be to post that information in a very noticeable place. You will need a large and conspicuous poster with information showing what coverage you have for workers’ compensation, and where to receive medical care for work related injuries.

If you do not have this information posted, you could face a fine of up to $7,000. As you hire new employees, you are also required to give them a workers’ compensation pamphlet with information about their rights.

Providing this type of coverage for your employees is legally your responsibility, therefore, you can not ask your employees to help pay for it. This insurance does not come out of their wages.

What you pay for your premium will depend on what type of business you run, and your past safety record. Obviously, if you own a mechanic shop, the risks of work related injury will be much higher than if you run a shop that sells musical instruments.

If you have a past history which includes claims for work related injuries, that will cause your premium to be higher than if you have a clean safety record.