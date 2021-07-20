Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Workers Compensation Insurance: no big deal? Think again!

Over the course of my years in the insurance business, I have talked with small business owners who are under the impression that workers compensation is a low-risk luxury that is only necessary when, and if you have an employee injury.

Additionally, because they feel they meet all the legal safety requirements for their respective business, then “it’s not likely” that they will have an injury as long as everyone is responsible.

Indeed, on-the-job employee safety is the responsibility of the individual, but it is also the primary responsibility of the business owner to ensure a safe work environment.

That being said, there are a few misconceptions or myths that many employers have that give them the false sense of security when it comes to workers compensation coverage.

Here are just a few:

“My employees work from home, so we don’t need workers compensation coverage.”

False!

If you embrace and endorse work-from-home practice, you are still required to make sure that you provide a safe working environment for those employees, in the same way that would be necessary if they were to work in an office.