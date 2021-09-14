Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Your home insurance coverage: are you protected?

Unfortunately, as individuals, most of us are generally not intentional about reviewing our Homeowners Insurance policies until there is a catastrophic or disastrous event.
Given the extent of unanticipated wildfires or earthquakes that we experience in California, many of our clients have begun to inquire about the “what-if’s” of their individual coverage.
As you evaluate your specific Homeowners Insurance Coverage, it’s critical to understand some of the intricate details, otherwise known as small print of your respective policy. You might look at your policy as the “steak” but the small print is really the “sizzle” that gets your attention.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Here are two examples:
Do you understand the difference between Actual Cash Value (ACV), Replacement Cost Value (RCV) Policy?
What is Extended Replacement Cost or Guaranteed Replacement Cost, and why do you need it?
Hopefully this will help:
Actual Cash Value (ACV) coverage is the initial cost to buy, or the market value of the item (the homes physical structure, not the dirt it sits on) less the depreciation for the number of years that you’ve had it at the time of loss.
It’s no secret that a home typically costs quite a bit more to rebuild at today’s prices than it did when you originally purchased it, which is why mortgage lenders often require replacement cost coverage on a mortgaged home.
Replacement Cost Value (RCV) coverage is generally calculated using the initial price that you paid for the home (physical structure) or the cost of physically building the home when it was purchased, regardless of any potential depreciation.
The RCV is represented as the amount of money it would take to replace your damaged or destroyed home with the exact same or similar home in today's market. Some home insurance policies also cover the replacement cost of any personal property. This is generally the most recommended option, since it gets the homeowners closest to their living situation before the disaster occurred.
Extended Replacement Cost (also recognized as Guaranteed Replacement Cost) offers the most extensive coverage and is generally the most expensive protection option. This is essentially an expanded version of RCV coverage, however this option pays the cost to rebuild your home exactly as it was before the disaster, even if the cost exceeds the estimated value of the home.
This coverage protects you against sudden increases in materials or construction costs, which can occur when a disaster strikes several homes in one area.
Candidly speaking, the extended replacement cost coverage is a good option when you live in a region that is may experience natural disasters such as wildfires or earthquakes.
We can help. Our office is well equipped to answer any questions that you may have about all of your Homeowners Insurance needs and we welcome a call to chat or meet with you to discuss the best possible options for you.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama are among the golf standouts committing to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19, organizer…
An advisory committee's endorsement of putting the vacant Carneros school site up for sale will go before NVUSD's board Sept. 23.
The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, was unanimously approved by the Napa City Council.
American Canyon is moving ahead with 291 housing units on Oat Hill, despite concerns by the county and state relating to the nearby airport.
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
The city of Napa's rental vacancy rate is 1.7% this year, according to an annual city survey, which means the city is still facing a severe re…
According to UC-Davis researchers, the "Future" of big data in wine is already here.
Going Upstage: Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Bruce Sackrison is an insurance property and casualty broker affiliated with Professional Insurance Associates. He is at 707-931-0186 or bruces@sackifs.com.