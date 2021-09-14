Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Your home insurance coverage: are you protected?

Unfortunately, as individuals, most of us are generally not intentional about reviewing our Homeowners Insurance policies until there is a catastrophic or disastrous event.

Given the extent of unanticipated wildfires or earthquakes that we experience in California, many of our clients have begun to inquire about the “what-if’s” of their individual coverage.

As you evaluate your specific Homeowners Insurance Coverage, it’s critical to understand some of the intricate details, otherwise known as small print of your respective policy. You might look at your policy as the “steak” but the small print is really the “sizzle” that gets your attention.

Here are two examples:

Do you understand the difference between Actual Cash Value (ACV), Replacement Cost Value (RCV) Policy?

What is Extended Replacement Cost or Guaranteed Replacement Cost, and why do you need it?

Hopefully this will help:

Actual Cash Value (ACV) coverage is the initial cost to buy, or the market value of the item (the homes physical structure, not the dirt it sits on) less the depreciation for the number of years that you’ve had it at the time of loss.