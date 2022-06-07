Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Easy real estate investing through a fund

There are several ways to invest in real estate with other investors or as a large group. Updated laws and the advent of crowdfunding open the doors for many to the potential of making small investments in large institutional properties.
Joint ventures, syndications, and blind pool funds are examples of private equity groups that give investors more opportunities than they can find investing on their own.
Below are three investment structures to consider.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Joint ventures
For the more active investor, a joint venture can be as small as two investors purchasing a fixer-upper house and sharing in all aspects of the investment.
A good ownership structure for a joint venture is a member-managed LLC with an operating agreement that clearly states who is responsible for each part of the company. Each investor, called a member, can share in the duties and responsibilities based on their skill or cash available.
People are also reading…
A joint venture could be for a specific project property or can grow into multiple properties. Depending on the skills and resources of the investors, the group could move into the development of larger, higher-value real estate.
It is vital to understand the operating agreement clearly so that no one investor-member is doing all the work or contributing more of the funds.
Syndications
Syndications, also called special offerings, allow passive investors to be a part of a larger project with no effort.
The sponsor identifies the project property and secures it with a purchase agreement. The sponsor then assembles the group of investors to raise the money, which is usually on a tight timeline before the purchase agreement contingencies expire.
Syndications require certain disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hence, a sponsor usually needs to act quickly or have investors and a property in mind before starting the process.
Depending on how the sponsor registers with the SEC, they could allow only accredited investors in the syndication or include non-accredited ones. An accredited investor has specific criteria to meet, such as a net worth of $1 million or more (not including their personal residence) or income over $200,000.
Blind pool funds
A blind pool fund is similar to a syndication in which you assemble a group of accredited investors, are passive, and must register with the SEC. The difference is that a blind pool fund secures the capital from the investors before the real estate.
Securing funds first allows a sponsor the time to pursue investors while keeping an eye for potential deals. There usually is a timeline that must be followed with an end date for securing investors and a minimum fund investment level to start operations.
Though this could be an arduous way to raise capital, it allows for the sponsor to be at the ready when the right deal that matches the criteria in the operating agreement is found.
Stone Marker Investments is a sponsor that I created, and I have a current offering for accredited investors. My conservative fund, Napa Valley Fund One, is a blind pool fund to acquire commercial real estate in the Napa Valley and beyond.
This fund is different because I will be using 100% cash — no financing. This allows me to act quickly, secure good deals, and provide a secure and stable investment. Contact me if you're interested.
Burt M. Polson is the CEO of ACRESinfo.com, a commercial real estate brokerage company, and CEO of StoneMarkerInvestments.com, a private equity real estate fund. Info: 707-254-8000, burt@acresinfo.com, burt@stonemarkerinvestments.com.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County Landmarks has released its annual list of "10 threatened treasures" in Napa County — structures with historic value that are in ne…
The Napa Valley Register offers an in-depth look at the big races on the June 2022 ballot.
The first-grade class Rebecca Lacau first met last August was unlike any she had taught in more than a decade at Willow Elementary School.
Plastic seems to be everywhere nowadays, and based on existing research on the greater San Francisco Bay, it is highly likely that the Napa Ri…
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz, younger brother of Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, resigned from the department in July 2021 during an…
Five years after the Napa City Council voted to end red-light camera traffic enforcement in Napa, the council unanimously supported a plan to …
A revised Napa County list of possible rural sites for apartments, condominiums or townhouses includes a small corner of Skyline Wilderness Pa…
What is Napa County doing as another wildfire season approaches?
Jack Cakebread, one of the pioneers who who lead the transformation of the Napa Valley in the 1970s, died on April 26.
Napa Valley winery Heitz Cellar has filed a lawsuit against one of its cask suppliers, claiming the company sold them barrels that were faulty.
Burt M. Polson is the CEO of ACRESinfo.com, a commercial real estate brokerage company, and CEO of StoneMarkerInvestments.com, a private equity real estate fund. Info: 707-254-8000, burt@acresinfo.com, burt@stonemarkerinvestments.com.