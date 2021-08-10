Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Exchanges, recovery, technology and international investors

Recovery of the retail, office, and hospitality sectors may take two more years

According to a report from commercial real estate firm CBRE, it will be at least another 24 months for the retail, office, and hospitality sectors to hit pre-pandemic levels.

There is a concern about high inflation and the potential impacts of COVID-19 variants. Still, CBRE is predicting pent-up demand, stimulus money, and continued reopening plans will push growth globally of commercial real estate.

We may continue to see a rise in office vacancy rates for the remainder of 2021. Still, with more of the workforce returning to a physical office, the rates will start to decline next year. The retail sector will be spotty, with online sales continuing to drive consumers and push the industrial space asset class to continued expansion.

Realtors are all over drones, cybersecurity, and esignatures

A recent technology survey from NAR (National Association of Realtors) found that drones, cybersecurity, 5G, and virtual reality will significantly impact their business, buyers, and sellers.