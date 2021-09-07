Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Inheriting real estate and problems

Tony lived in the Bay Area while Sarah lived by the two properties. Still, she was not doing her job as a caregiver and did not pay any bills or care for the properties. For Tony, owning a property with Sarah was not an option.

Asking me for advice, Tony agreed the best scenario was for Sarah to receive the principal residence. He would take the rental and vacation home. He quickly found a buyer who was a contractor who purchased the vacant rental days before the auction. He thought about keeping the vacation home but has no desire to vacation or live in Northern California, so he sold that property.

We are retired; maybe we should be landlords?

Martha is the trustee and executor of her father's trust. She has a brother, John, and a husband, Jerry. The estate includes a rental property over an hour from Martha's home, a vacation home in a ski area, and an estate home locally.

The trust split everything equally between the two siblings. However, Martha quickly realized she does not want to own real estate with John and essentially be in business with him as a landlord. John made it clear he prefers the cash, so Martha and Jerry considered buying John's share and becoming landlords.