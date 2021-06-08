Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: It’s not only about the rent: part two

General TIs could be upgrading the electrical service, updating for ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) requirements, or reconfiguring the space. The payment of such TIs could be negotiated as these upgrades may improve the space for future tenants.

TIs should not be confused with refurbishing or updating a space. An old and tired space should be updated to entice a new tenant. In addition to new finished surfaces, this could also include an updated door and window line, new lighting, or an updated restroom.

Option to Buy

You may find during negotiations a tenant desiring to add an option-to-buy provision in the lease agreement. This is not unheard of, especially if a tenant performs hundreds of thousands of dollars in TIs. They would want the option to purchase the property if the landlord chooses to sell.

There are several different types of options available, each having its own requirements and triggers. Two options to consider are the Right of First Offer to Purchase and the Right of First Refusal to Purchase. These should not be confused with the lease option.