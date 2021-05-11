Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: It’s not only about the rent: part one

Whether you are a tenant or a landlord, we look to the rental amount first in lease negotiations or when purchasing an investment property.

However, the amount of rent paid is only a small part to be considered.

Depending on your position, the tenant or landlord looks out for their best interests, respectively.

It is part of my job as a broker to move negotiations to an amenable solution.

When purchasing a leased investment property, a buyer is acquiring the property subject to existing leases. They must have a thorough understanding of the terms and conditions of the leases. In either case, it may be essential to have legal counsel review lease agreements.

Below is a list of terms and conditions to consider.

Rent

Depending on where you are located, rent could be quoted on a rate per square foot per month or per year.

It could also be listed as an amount per month. For example, in Northern California, we usually see rent quoted as $3 per square foot/month.

If you were on the East Coast, this would be represented annually at $36 per square foot/year.