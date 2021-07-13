Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Land scams: what they’re not telling you

Performing your due diligence and using a title company is vital in purchasing any real estate. You may think it is not necessary to take the time to research a site or to pay the expense for a title report on a $500 transaction, but you could lose more. Here are a few things you need to consider.

Items of record

Opening an escrow and obtaining a title report will show you recorded tax liens, outstanding loans, assessments, easements, or inconsistency “cloud” on the title. Imagine purchasing a property later to find you are now responsible for thousands of dollars of property taxes or HOA dues in arrears.

Other determinants could be an easement of the neighboring property owner having the right to access their property through your land. Or a previous owner who is still inadvertently on the title to the property, therefore causing a cloud.

Your land may also be a part of a homeowner's association that may impose dues for services to maintain the subdivision. It is essential to know what services are offered for the dues paid.

Ability to use