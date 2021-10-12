Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: The end of single-family zoning?

• The US Census definition of "urban" areas is outdated as it includes any area of over 2,500 people. This could further grow urban sprawl in many areas.

• An amendment to SB 9 allows local municipalities to provide a written finding for any development they feel would hinder people or property. Unfortunately, the requirements imposed for the report to provide substantial evidence are complex, and many municipalities may not have the staff to create such a comprehensive report.

• Much of the prime land for development close to urban areas are owned by Latinos and Blacks, thereby potentially creating a bidding war and gentrification.

• Targeting single-family homes' backyards and side yards further removes trees and green areas, exacerbating the "heat islands" in major cities.

• SB 9 overrides local parking requirements for locations close to a transit corridor or within half a mile of a bus route (even if there is no bus stop). Essentially, there is no allowance for parking, thereby creating congested neighborhoods full of vehicles. Other locations require one parking space per unit.