Business is inflating for Balloon Girl Napa

“Cameron is a smart businesswoman,” she said. “She saw a niche in Napa that no one was doing and took charge to capitalize on it. Cameron is fun to work with and I’m super proud of her and proud to be the business that started her.”

Roblee’s initial amateur efforts started with kits. She then progressed to watching YouTube tutorials.

“I guess that sounds like a Millennial thing,” she said with a laugh. “But it’s a great resource. Since I love being creative, I enjoy customizing balloon art for customers.”

Why wouldn’t a customer just order a kit and do it themselves?

“What I make is professional. You pay for an expert in any field and this is no exception. My clients’ time is valuable. A kit balloon arch may look easy and turn out okay, but I take it to the next level and use high quality materials. I know what will last and take the time to get it right.”

Small arches start at $150; from there she charges by the foot depending on the complexity the client wants.

Some customers, such as Monday Bakery, needed the balloon creation to match a particular color of mint. Roblee likes those challenges.