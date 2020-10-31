California Brandy House to open at First Street Napa

California Brandy House, a stand-alone tasting room dedicated solely to “luxury California brandies,” will soon be unveiled at First Street Napa.

Set to open for outdoor tastings only on Nov. 6, California Brandy House will initially showcase two leading brandy portfolios, Germain-Robin and Argonaut, according to a recent news release.

“Guests will discover California brandy through expert guided tasting flights, including limited offerings and single-barrel samples not available anywhere else,” said the release.

Tastings will initially take place in the California Brandy House outdoor parklet. To ensure proper social distancing, reservations must be made in advance.

“Our California brandies, like Germain-Robin and Argonaut, are crafted from world-class white and red grape varieties exclusively grown on California soil,” said Britt West, vice president and general manager of Gallo Spirits, a division of E. & J. Gallo Winery.

“These fine brandies are as rich, vibrant and complex as the land itself. There is no better place than Napa Valley, the heart of wine country, to re-establish California brandy among the world’s best distilled spirits.”