California's recycling regulator is seeking $3.6 million in fines from CVS Health Corporation, alleging that the pharmacy retail giant failed to accept and redeem recycled cans as required by state law.
Under state law, retailers located in "convenience zones" not served by a recycling center must redeem cans and bottles or else pay a $100 a day fine.
CalRecycle in an investigation "found that 81 of the CVS Pharmacy's 848 retail stores in California refused to redeem beverage containers in store, failed to pay the required $100 a day fee for not redeeming, or failed to submit an affidavit to CalRecycle stating how they would comply with in-store redemption standards," according to a CalRecycle statement.
CVS is entitled under California administrative law to a hearing where it may contest the findings of the state.
CalRecycle spokesman Lance Klug said that the action against CVS "is part of a larger effort" of enforcement that stepped up with the closure of California's largest recycler, rePlanet, last August.
With rePlanet gone, "that increased the obligation on a lot of retailers," Klug said. "We prioritized collection against retailers that owed the most."
CVS was at the top of that list, Klug said.
"Today's action sends a message that we will hold retailers accountable for refunding consumers their nickel and dime recycling deposits," California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld said in prepared remarks.
Last year, Californians recycled 18 billion beverage containers, and according to Klug they're on track to recycle another 18 billion in 2019.