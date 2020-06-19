California jobless rate at 16.3 percent, a slight drop after shutdown orders were eased

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unemployment rates fell slightly across California last month, suggesting the beginnings of an economic recovery after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic sent business into a deep freeze.

The statewide unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a point, to 16.3 percent, as employers added 141,600 nonfarm jobs in May, the state Employment Development Department said Friday.

In greater Sacramento, unemployment dropped to 13.6 percent, down four-tenths of a point, as employers added 22,300 jobs throughout the region.

The numbers signify that, while the economy remains deeply troubled, the shutdown hasn't done quite as much damage as initially feared. Gov. Gavin Newsom predicted unemployment could top 20 percent.

Now, it appears Newsom's decision to gradually reopen the economy beginning in early May, following his mid-March stay-at-home order, is beginning to bear fruit.

Newsom has allowed the opening of stores, restaurants, malls, barbershops and other venues to reopen, albeit with reduced capacity in most instances. The Sacramento area, for example, reported a gain of 7,700 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants and hotels.