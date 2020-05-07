California restaurants envision big changes in reopening

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

In Florida this week, restaurants in all but three South Florida counties were allowed to reopen their inside dining rooms at 25% capacity. The California restaurants are seeking to avoid an across-the-board percentage limit on how many people could be inside, instead allowing local officials to account for differences in restaurant designs and layouts.

“The risk is different in every county,” association CEO Jot Condie said.

For restaurants, the return to business would mean a dramatic shift from what customers have taken for granted.

Condie predicted that diners would not only accept the changes, but “I think they are going to come to expect it.”

In some reopened eateries around the country, restaurants are checking customers’ temperatures, a possible indicator of infection. The California restaurants are recommending local governments consider requiring temperature checks — but only for employees.