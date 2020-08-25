California unemployment agency not answering 60% of calls

In April, when the agency was receiving about 14 million calls a week, the state was only answering a dismal 2% of calls. Now, the agency gets about 6.7 million calls a week and answers 40%.

“We've been improving every single month,” Hilliard said. “I'm very excited about that."

Hilliard said improvements are coming next month, including a partnership with San Francisco-based DocuSign to let people submit employment documents electronically, which she hopes will speed up the process.

The agency is also working with a “strike team” appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to come up with recommendations on improving the system. It's led by Yolanda Richardson, secretary of the Government Operations Agency.

“It isn't as simple as getting new software loaded or more people answering the phones,” Richardson said.

Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, a Democrat from North Hollywood, questioned why the agency didn't learn lessons from the Great Recession a decade ago, the last time the state saw huge numbers of people filing for unemployment benefits.

Hilliard said the agency has made great strides since then, noting “the only reason we are surviving is everything we had done in the last 10 years.”

“Were we ready to be hit by a pandemic? No. But who was?" she said. “What we've been able to accomplish has been quite incredible. But it's not good enough. We know that."