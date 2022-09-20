Calistoga Bikeshop provides customized Napa Valley bike tours

In 2000 Brad Suhr, owner of Calistoga Bikeshop, biked from Sunset Beach, New Jersey, to Seattle, Washington, in 49 days. When he arrived at his destination he was sore and tired, but he knew what he wanted to do with the rest of his life.

Until then he’d pondered becoming a math teacher like his dad or perhaps a PE teacher, personal trainer or massage therapist. But in that moment it was clear to him that he’d dedicate all of his efforts toward sharing the immense satisfaction and pleasure he’d gained by riding bikes.

Born in New Hampshire and raised in Virginia, Suhr said biking had always been something he did for fun with his family. But by the turn of the century biking had become something more, not only for Suhr but for the entire country.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In 1999 Lance Armstrong won his first Tour de France. By the time he had won seven such awards before being discredited by a doping scandal, he had fueled a frenzy of bicycle enthusiasts who helped revolutionize the industry.

During that same time, Suhr was working at a variety of different cycle shops from Cable, Wisconsin, to Gainesville, Florida, to Breckenridge, Colorado, and even Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, all the while refining his understanding of the bike business and his cycling expertise.

He married his wife, Sharon, in 2006, and the couple began looking for a permanent home where they could build their own business and raise a family.

One day, while he was perusing an industry trade magazine, an ad caught his eye. A small bike shop was for sale in a town called Calistoga.

“I’d never been to California and had no idea where Calistoga might be, but by the description is seemed like a place we might love,” he said. “It was small and had a vibrant tourism industry, which is what I was used to, so we thought that it just might work.”

Within a few months the couple had made their decision, procured financing and moved from Martha’s Vineyard across the country to purchase Calistoga’s only bike shop.

“One of things we were always hearing about back then was that a bike trail was going to be built ‘very soon,’” Suhr said.

“Of course, we are still hearing that, but it’s looking a lot closer now than back then. But even without a bike path that bisects the valley we found plenty of interest in not only our bike rentals and tours but also in our pro-shop products and services.”

Customized bike tours

For the first few years, Suhr and his team — including local mountain-bike expert Marshall Hayman — conducted van tours where participants would be driven to specific areas and dropped off or picked up.

Calistoga Bikeshop switches ownership If all goes according to plan the Calistoga Bikeshop will change hands next week when the sale of the shop will close escrow, turning the fami…

But today, as a function of both demand and necessity, most tours have eliminated the need for van travel, opting instead for customized self-guided bike tours.

“The Calistoga region is at the northern tip of the Napa Valley, has the quietest roads for biking and also has some of the most dramatic scenery in the valley,” Suhr said.

“Our self-guided tours offer logistics-free unique experiences that are relaxed, beautiful and with all the details taken care of.”

Besides providing a bike and helmet, the $89 fee includes having up to three wine tastings booked, a customized route map and any wine purchases made during the tour brought back to your lodging at the end of the day.

The itinerary includes recommendations for lunch locations that might be a picnic at one of the wineries or a restaurant along the way, with participating riders wearing a wristband that will alert the host wineries that they are coming. The electric-assist bikes that are growing in popularity are available for an extra $50 per rider.

“Some people think that using an e-bike is cheating a little,” Suhr said, “but really, although you can use them to power up a tough hill or catch your breath, people can get just as good a workout on them when compared to a normal bike. It’s just how you use them.”

For those adventurous souls looking to explore the northern regions of the Napa Valley, booking a customize, self-guided bike tour can be an attractive option.

Not only do you get a chance to slowly take in the open-air grandeur of one of the most beautiful destinations on the planet, but you can also get a little exercise in at the same time.

“We’ve truly found our home here,” Suhr said. “Not only do we love raising our three daughters in this beautiful place, but we’ve also found that the people who live and visit here are some of the most friendly and outgoing that we’ve ever met. It’s been a great ride.”