Between PG&E’s power outage (PSPS) events in October, and the Kincade Fire, businesses, especially on the west side of Calistoga, are having a difficult time.
Because the PG&E generators at the Calistoga substation only power the town east of the Napa River, everything west is without power during the events.
Businesses in Riverlea Square Shopping Center at the corner of Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard have gone without power for as long as a week.
Nikolas Gutierrez opened Soul Rebel Coffee in January. His wife, Kyla Terry, owns 360 Salon & Day Spa in front of the coffee shop. During the last PSPS, they tried to keep their businesses going by sharing a small generator, but ultimately lost thousands of dollars during October.
“With Nick being closed we’ve lost a huge portion of our month’s income, and that’s money you can’t make back,” Terry said.
The generator only powers the refrigerator and freezer in the coffee shop, and one light for the salon. Terry said she had been scheduling and rescheduling her clients.
“I was here at 7 p.m. last night with one lamp, in the dark, doing a color. She was a regular customer going out of town.”
The couple is also worried about losing their employees, who are losing money through lost work.
“It’s hard watching all of downtown have power, being off the grid and feeling kind of alone, with only our businesses being affected,” Terry said. “We looked into getting another generator, but that’s another $1,000 we don’t have.”
The couple also lives in the neighborhood with three children, with no power at their home during the PSPS events.
The city “is not unsympathetic to your plight,” said City Councilman Gary Kraus at Tuesday’s council meeting, where the issue was addressed. The city has been in conversations with PG&E about rerouting power lines and possibly getting power in “through the back door. We’re not ignoring your needs,” Kraus said.
Businesses in town on the east side have been affected by the PSPS events as well. Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery sits on the west side, just overlooking the river.
It runs on two generators during the power outages, but still business is down, said General Manager Sal Cortez. Half of the 98 reservations on the books for lunch during a PSPS on Saturday, Oct. 26, had cancelled. Reservations for dinner that day were also down by half.
But the Inn was still doing better than Lovina and Pacifico restaurants, not 30 feet away. Neither of those establishments, also on Lincoln Avenue, and on the west side of the river, have generators.
Lovina owner Jennifer Piallat said she tried to rent a large generator and was told “nothing north of Los Angeles is available.” The restaurant was open for lunch on Saturday but closed for dinner. Piallat said she is worried about loss of revenue, loss of product and keeping her 21 employees, when they could go work for Solage or one of the other restaurants on the east side of the river, she said. “It’s very frustrating.”
Piallat said one of her local customers left a $100 tip that Saturday, to divide among the staff, and another tip for the kitchen.
Likewise, Pacifico restaurant, across the street was closed the evening of Oct. 26 until the power came back on.