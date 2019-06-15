Calistoga's Nadalié USA has announced the acquisition of Barrel Builders, Inc.
Barrel Builders cooperage was founded in the Napa Valley in 1972 by three former Robert Mondavi employees. Phil Burton joined in 1974 and spent the next 15 years working his way up from apprentice to foreman, eventually becoming the sole owner in 2001.
Established in Napa Valley in 1980, Nadalié USA was the first French cooperage in America and is part of a five-generation family business, dating to 1902 France. Over the years, the Nadalié family have come to know the Burton's both personally and professionally.
“We are very pleased to have Phil, his daughter Heather, and other members of the Barrel Builder's team continue to work in the daily operations,” said Vincent Nadalié, president of Nadalié USA.