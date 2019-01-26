After four years of operating Calistoga Depot Trading Company, owner Kellie Anderson is packing it in.
Following on the footsteps of Rabbit Rabbit, Sugar Train, and a spate of other downtown merchants that have left or announced plans to leave this past year, Anderson said she will stay at least through February.
Unlike other store owners who have complained of high rents, Anderson said her rent has been “very fair” and the building’s owners, the Merchant family, have done a great job with upgrades.
But lack of foot traffic is an issue, she said. The eclectic store is tucked away in the back of the depot, behind Palisades Deli Café and next to Calistoga Wine Stop. She gets a mix of both visitors and locals to the store, but the biggest obstacle is not being able to put signage out front.
“I find it impossible to overcome the limitations of the Depot,” she said.
Anderson loves history and hand crafted items and is an avid collector. She has just as much stuff at her home in Angwin as in her shop, which is full of items ranging from vintage silver jewelry to books, clothes, and cards. She also carried items from local artists.
“I love stuff and have always been in the junk business. You learn so much from vintage items and the people that have them,” Anderson said.
While she finds items at flea markets, estate sales, and elsewhere, people also just leave items on her doorstep.
She likes to say the store has “Nothing you need but something you might love.”
Anderson is selling off store items at reduced prices, but also said she hasn’t ruled out coming back to Calistoga in another location.