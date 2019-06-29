Earlier this year, Calistoga Depot Trading Company owner Kellie Anderson had plans to close her store due to a lack of shoppers in her out-of-the-way location in the historic Calistoga Depot.
With the support of the community, and the opportunity to move into a new space, those plans have changed.
What Anderson calls “Calistoga’s most impossible-to-find little shop” is moving a stone’s throw away to the yellow cottage behind the Depot most recently occupied by Picayune Cellars tasting room.
The new shop will be a highly edited version of the current space, with a mix of bohemian and ethnic finds, ephemera, art cards, gypsy jewelers, paintings, pottery, textiles and eclectic funk, all necessary objects in the pursuit of life’s visual pleasure, Anderson said.
Vintage books on natural history, California, and selected Western authors will continue to be offered in the new shop with a chair or two reserved for book aficionados.
“The new shop is perfect,” Anderson said. “More light, more exposure, a sweet little outside space for added garden treasures, bird baths, premium perennials, flowering vines, and garden statuary added to the offerings.”
The new cottage shop is a smaller space, however, so Anderson is staging an impromptu open-air flea market as an opportunity for locals and visitors to pick up a fun find and reduce the inventory of the current shop. Returning favorites include Rex begonias and African violets along with old school favorites ferns, piggy back plants and the much-loved Hudson Valley Seed Company Art Packs.
The vintage market will be open through July 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Best accessed from the public parking lot behind the historic Railroad Depot, the new shop with a yet-to-be-announced name will have regular hours Thursday through Sunday “most of the time.”